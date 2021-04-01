First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 46,611 shares.The stock last traded at $43.98 and had previously closed at $43.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

