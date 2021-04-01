First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after buying an additional 531,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $23,065,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 1,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,814. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.