First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 18,035 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,161 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.12% of South State worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of South State by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after buying an additional 203,536 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in South State by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

South State stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.