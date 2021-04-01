First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 20,979 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.21% of Integer worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

