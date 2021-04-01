First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 21,805 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.