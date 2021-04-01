First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 2,309 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,232,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 90.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,677. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

