First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,249 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

