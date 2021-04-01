First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,494 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 242,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $72.54 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

