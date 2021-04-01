First National Bank of Omaha Buys 3,420 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total transaction of $193,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.