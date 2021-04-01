First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $226.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

