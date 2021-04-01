First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of ExlService worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,493. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

