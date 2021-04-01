First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.31% of MTS Systems worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,558,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $21,604,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MTS Systems by 913.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 255,841 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,466,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its stake in MTS Systems by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 303,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTSC. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.20 on Thursday. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

