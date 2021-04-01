First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

SON opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

