First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

