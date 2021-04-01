First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 212,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 216,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $179.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

