First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $225.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

