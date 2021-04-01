First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.24 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

