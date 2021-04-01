First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 398.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after buying an additional 79,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

