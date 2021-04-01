First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of IDACORP worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 171,452 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 758,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,616,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

