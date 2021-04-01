First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $319.13 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

