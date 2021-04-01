First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $101.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

