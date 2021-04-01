First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.39 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE COP opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.