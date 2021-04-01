First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.56 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $206.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $209.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

