First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of IAA worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in IAA by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

IAA stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

