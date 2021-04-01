First National Bank of Omaha Invests $5.86 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

