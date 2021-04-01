First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI opened at $150.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

