First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 531 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $213.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

