First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Omnicell by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

