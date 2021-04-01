First National Bank of Omaha Sells 10,155 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.92 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

