First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,168 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.19% of Dorman Products worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

