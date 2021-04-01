First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 326.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial stock remained flat at $$40.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.