First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0118 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.
