First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.24

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.24 and traded as high as C$24.47. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$23.95, with a volume of 2,361,257 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.76.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.76.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.84%.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.