First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,915 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 6.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,454. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.