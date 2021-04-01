First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FPF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,037. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 213,383 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

