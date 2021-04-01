First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FGB stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $169,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

