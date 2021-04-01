First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
FGB stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
