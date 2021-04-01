Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSR. Citigroup increased their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. 83,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

