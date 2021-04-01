Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 41,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,135. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

