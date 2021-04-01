Flashstake (FLASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Flashstake has a market cap of $4.73 million and $78,710.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00320326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00088472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.91 or 0.00729846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00047861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00029785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

Buying and Selling Flashstake

