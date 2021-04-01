FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.37. 6,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,202. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.14 and a 12-month high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

