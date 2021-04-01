FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Susquehanna

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.47.

NYSE:FLT opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $169.14 and a 1-year high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 109.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 119,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 207.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

