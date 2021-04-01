FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $8.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $169.14 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.