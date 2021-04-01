Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

