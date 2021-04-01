FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. FLIP has a total market cap of $738,402.35 and $1,794.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.00635242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

