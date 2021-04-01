FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.
In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.52.
FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
About FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
