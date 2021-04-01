FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Update

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

