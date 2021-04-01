Flixxo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,843.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $65,843.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 450.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

