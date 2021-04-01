FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $122,268.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. FLO has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $122,268.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One FLO token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 253.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.