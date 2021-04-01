Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Fluor worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fluor by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 114,846 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,204,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

