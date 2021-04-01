Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $17.02.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
