Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $513.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.