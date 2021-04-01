FlypMe (FYP) Price Up 11% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 11% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $509,639.73 and $741.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050513 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019272 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.00635488 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028946 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.
FlypMe Token Profile
Buying and Selling FlypMe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.